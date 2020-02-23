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Jane Hansen ambushes Vaxxed Bus Volunteers [23.02.2021]
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51 views • February 27, 2021
The Truth Will Prevail
As this newsletter goes out tonight a hit piece about the recent Vaxxed Downunder tours is airing on Sky News and Win TV.
From watching the promotional material we have a good idea of the tone of the segment.
Please share this video that has been put together from the footage that was taken on those tours.
Share it wherever you can.
The days of the media ignoring the families of the vaccine injured end now. Make sure their voices are heard.
AVNChoice Published February 23, 2021 7,659 Views
https://myemail.constantcontact.com/Reminder--Truth-will-prevail--AVN-s-response-to-Sky-News--hit-piece--.html
https://rumble.com/ve3hdd-jane-hansen-ambushes-vaxxed-bus-volunteers.html
As this newsletter goes out tonight a hit piece about the recent Vaxxed Downunder tours is airing on Sky News and Win TV.
From watching the promotional material we have a good idea of the tone of the segment.
Please share this video that has been put together from the footage that was taken on those tours.
Share it wherever you can.
The days of the media ignoring the families of the vaccine injured end now. Make sure their voices are heard.
AVNChoice Published February 23, 2021 7,659 Views
https://myemail.constantcontact.com/Reminder--Truth-will-prevail--AVN-s-response-to-Sky-News--hit-piece--.html
https://rumble.com/ve3hdd-jane-hansen-ambushes-vaxxed-bus-volunteers.html
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