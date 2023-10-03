Ron Paul: Truth Is Our Greatest Weapon, The Empire Is Disintegrating

Dr. Ron Paul discusses what's kept him in the fight for liberty so long. He is frightened by the rise of tyranny, but at the same time is motivated to do something about it. Technology allows us to be modern-day pamphleteers and spread the message far and wide, truth is our greatest weapon. The American Empire is bankrupt and disintegrating and that's good! Globalism will fail and NATO will break up, just like the Soviet Union disappeared overnight. Personal liberty and limited government are of paramount importance.
About Ron Paul
Ron Paul, an eleven-term congressman from Texas, is the leading advocate of freedom in our nation's capital. He has devoted his political career to the defense of individual liberty, sound money, and a non-interventionist foreign policy. Judge Andrew Napolitano calls him "the Thomas Jefferson of our day." After serving as a flight surgeon in the U.S. Air Force in the 1960s, Dr. Paul moved to Texas to begin a civilian medical practice, delivering over four thousand babies in his career as an obstetrician. He served in Congress from 1976 to 1984, and again from 1996 to the present. He and Carol Paul, his wife of fifty-one years, have five children, eighteen grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Ron Paul, the New York Post once wrote, is a politician who "cannot be bought by special interests." "There are few people in public life who, through thick and thin, rain or shine, stick to their principles," added a congressional colleague. "Ron Paul is one of those few."
