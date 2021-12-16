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5 U.S. Code § 3331 - Oath of office
Exit Babylon
Exit Babylon
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20 views • December 16, 2021
5 U.S. Code § 3331 - Oath of office
Public Official Bond






UPDATE July 2019: The Florida public official bond is now issued by our agency with no credit inquiry for any amount required, up to and including $100,000. Amounts greater than $100,000 will qualify as described below; however, you can still expect to receive favorable pricing.

A Florida public official bond is a fiduciary surety bond that is sometimes required of elected or non-elected local or state officials.

The surety bond serves as a financial guarantee that the public official will abide by all rules, statutes, and laws in the performance of their professional duties.

This fiduciary bond, furthermore, allows the city, town, county, state or municipality to recoup any losses up to the bond’s face amount for the failure of a public official to act in accordance with their obligations.

Statutes which govern Florida public officers obtaining a surety bond can be found under Chapter 113 of the Florida Statutes.
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