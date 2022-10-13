Child Protective Services Called On Mom For Teaching Daughter About Christopher Columbus | Ep. 27

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“Journalist” calls Child Protective Services on Virginia mother after she says the grave sin on TWITTER that she would be teaching her child about Christopher Columbus as part of America’s history.
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