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Woman is Revealing What is Happening in Texas NOW - 2-19-21
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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982 views • February 21, 2021
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Okay - VfB rant time:

We are fighting back: https://www.globalresearch.ca/world-health-organization-big-pharma-rejected-tanzanian-government-president-john-magufuli-says-covid-19-vaccines-dangerous-unnecessary/5736889

This actually happened: https://www.foxnews.com/us/texas-husband-froze-to-death-in-his-recliner-during-winter-storm-report

I had a months-long migraine during the Enron scandal - it abruptly disappeared as the stock went from $80 a share to the price of...TWENTY FIVE CENTS.

Yeah.

So...as I witness this, amazingly, not a bit of head pain, aside from the everyday hell...but I'm calling it the Enron scandal redux: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/outages-morph-outrage-texans-slapped-mind-blowing-power-bills

Newsom's GONE: https://beckernews.com/newsoms-california-kicks-strict-signature-match-into-overdrive-threatening-recall-election-36901/

From JSF: http://82.221.129.208/outagewarfare.png [download and distribute!]
FACT: BIDEN AND THE COMMUNISTS JUST WAGED WAR ON TEXAS, probably because Texas is being a bit too rebellious for them. And now Texans are going to have to bear the brunt of receiving power for up to $12,300 per megawatt hour wholesale, when it is supposed to cost right around $17 per megawatt hour wholesale.

Who hadn't countenanced this: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/02/19/report-ghislaine-maxwell-allegedly-refused-to-help-find-bill-clinton-tapes-because-it-would-hurt-hillary-clintons-2016-run/

Will Ron be the hero America needs?
https://www.tampafp.com/gov-desantis-biden-not-quarantining-florida-nope-sorry/

This is how the CCP rolls: https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/19/biden-administration-prepares-way-for-banks-to-refuse-service-to-democrats-enemies/

RFK, Jr. - let's get the bastards for your dad: https://fort-russ.com/2020/04/robert-f-kennedy-jr-exposes-bill-gates-vaccine-dictatorship-plan-cites-gates-twisted-messiah-complex/

BLOODY HELL: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9252937/Big-freeze-continues-Britain-told-brace-four-inches-snow-50mph-gales-today.html

Have glowstick, will shake for food: https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/02/16/hotel-in-austin-texas-sends-letter-to-guests-we-are-out-of-food-use-glowsticks-for-lighting/

Coach Dave really wants to know - ARE CHRISTIANS STUPID?!?
https://newswithviews.com/are-christians-stupid/

This one says it all: https://notthebee.com/article/joe-biden-literally-just-said-minorities-dont-know-how-to-get-online-and-the-media-is-totally-silent-on-it

INTENDED: https://arstechnica.com/science/2021/02/texas-power-grid-crumples-under-the-cold/

We'll see about that: https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2021/02/17/texas-governor-launches-probe-into-texas-power-grid-n2584819

No accident: https://www.republicworld.com/amp/world-news/us-news/governor-all-texas-power-sources-compromised.html

https://gizmodo.com/every-deleted-parler-post-many-with-users-location-dat-1846032466 - the thing is, you nitwits seem to keep omitting a couple of salient facts:

It's WE THE PEOPLE whom keep this country afloat, not you soy-addled feminist globalist enablers.

We don't need to 're-educate' anyone; REALITY is good enough for me

We have been STARVED ever since your trickery...let me just type in the years, and I'll let you fill in the necessary blanks:

1812, 1860, 1865, 1871, 1913, 1953, 1963, 1965, 1967, 1971, 1971, 1980, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2003, 2005, 2012, and here we are.

2016 wasn't supposed to happen, and because of that - WE WIN

STAND AND WIN EVERYTHING

Oh - I created a new hashtag #cuomocide

https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2021/02/15/democratic-lawmaker-says-cuomo-emmy-award-should-be-rescinded-over-nursing-home-cover-up/
Keywords
texasweather modificationgenocideelection 2020haarpq17president donald john trumpprometheusjoseph robinette biden
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