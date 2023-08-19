Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sandy Hook, Line & Sinker - A Nefarious Narrative?
channel image
The Prisoner
8683 Subscribers
Shop now
212 views
Published 18 hours ago

Traumatizing A Nation

The mainstream media psy-op to silence all questioning of the official narrative. What really happened that day? And why is anyone who talks about it banned instantly de-platformed everywhere?

A very interesting and thorough documentary that explores the oddities and strange happenings surrounding the 2012 Sandy Hook school shootings.

https://jameshfetzer.org/2018/08/james-fetzer-nobody-died-at-sandy-hook-free-online-pdf/

https://www.reformation.org/NobodyDiedAtSandyHook.pdf

Mirrored - Just a Dude

SUPPORT JUST A DUDE:
• PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/4a95f9t4

Keywords
politicssandy hookusaconspiracyconnecticutmass shootingsdocumentarynewtowndunblane massacregun grab psyop

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket