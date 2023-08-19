Sandy Hook, Line & Sinker - A Nefarious Narrative?

Traumatizing A Nation
The mainstream media psy-op to silence all questioning of the official narrative. What really happened that day? And why is anyone who talks about it banned instantly de-platformed everywhere?
A very interesting and thorough documentary that explores the oddities and strange happenings surrounding the 2012 Sandy Hook school shootings.
https://jameshfetzer.org/2018/08/james-fetzer-nobody-died-at-sandy-hook-free-online-pdf/
https://www.reformation.org/NobodyDiedAtSandyHook.pdf
Mirrored - Just a Dude
