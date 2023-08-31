Create New Account
The Real Eyes Wide Shut | Jay Myers
Puretrauma357
1557 Subscribers
176 views
Published 21 hours ago

The Real Eyes Wide Shut | Jay Myers

(((Stanley Kubrick)))'s Eyes Wide Shut had a lot of secret truths hidden in it.

Eyes Wide Shut was not the movie Kubrick intended audiences to see. The studio cut 24 minutes from the film, and just a few days later, the legendary filmmaker was dead...

What was in those 24 minutes? And what happens at the real masked parties?

