© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Acts 14 - 15 KJV
Follow
1
Share
Report
0 view • December 24, 2021
Paul and Barnabas at Iconium and Lystra. Paul was stoned at Lystra. The apostles and elders came together at Jerusalem to consider the matter of circumcision and keeping the law of Moses in order to be saved. They sent greeting by letters to the Gentile believers. Barnabas and Paul separated.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.