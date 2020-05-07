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THE WAR ON OXYGEN PART 2=THE REASON FOR THE WORLDWIDE SHUTDOWN= WEAPONIZING AIR AND HEATING SYSTEMS
Billy Sastard
Billy Sastard
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33 views • May 07, 2020
This video is an expose on the two main components of the electromagnetic Weaponry that is being installed in all of the public and private places that are closed for Public Access right now. 60 gigahertz, upgraded y wigig millimeter-wave oxygen disrupting frequencies are being installed and calibrated in all of the closed off areas. They are also warponziing the air conditioning and heating systems of all commercial buildings, airliners, cruise ships, schools, Universities, libraries, office buildings, all public buildings, arenas. and stadiums as they by and large are all being equipped with cold plasma reactive oxygen species generating systems to purify the air. You do not want to be in a closed system that is being pumped full of reactive oxygen species unless you want permanent irreversible lung damage and respiratory illness that never ends folks. When this is coupled with the weaponized millimeter wave Wi-Fi systems you get a deadly combination that will give the controllers the symptoms of the illness that they can blame on their fake virus to mandate the deadly microchipped vaccines and the ultimate control of us and the decimation of our way of life and even our lives.

This video was banned on YouTube, because Joe exposes the truth, unline all these shills that are allowed on YouTube. You can find him on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rzA0DKRPzpzd/
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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