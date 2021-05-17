© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NEW January 6 Footage Shows U.S. Capitol Police Gave Protesters OK to Enter
Follow
2
Share
Report
700 views • May 17, 2021
NEW January 6 Footage Shows U.S. Capitol Police Gave Protesters OK to Enter
https://amgreatness.com/2021/05/16/video-shows-u-s-capitol-police-gave-protesters-ok-to-enter/
https://twitter.com/balldntlie/status/1347612275444645891
https://twitter.com/jihanbit/status/1346909463660396550
https://twitter.com/christina_bobb/status/1347596278583197698
like, comment, share, subscribe!
https://amgreatness.com/2021/05/16/video-shows-u-s-capitol-police-gave-protesters-ok-to-enter/
https://twitter.com/balldntlie/status/1347612275444645891
https://twitter.com/jihanbit/status/1346909463660396550
https://twitter.com/christina_bobb/status/1347596278583197698
like, comment, share, subscribe!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.