VAX POISONED CONGRESSMAN DIES OF LUNG CANCER

Arizona Democrat Rep. Raul Grijalva dead at 77, second House Dem to die this Congress
By Ryan King
Published March 13, 2025
Updated March 13, 2025, 6:27 p.m. ET
https://nypostDOTcom/2025/03/13/us-news/arizona-democratic-rep-raul-grijalva-dead-at-77-after-cancer-treatment-complications/
Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva died Thursday morning at the age of 77 due to complications from lung cancer treatment, his office announced, just a week after the passing of late Texas Rep. Sylvester Turner.
Grijalva missed every vote since Jan. 3 and was just three months into his 12th term when he died. The late rep is survived by his wife and three daughters.
“Rep. Grijalva fought a long and brave battle,” his office said in a statement.