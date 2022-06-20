Every Day Our Houses are Burning and People are Dying - Donetsk, 'The Donbass' - 062022.

Every day our houses are burning and people are dying”





◾️A villager from Donetsk told a local journalist that she did not understand the purpose of the Ukrainian army which bombards the villages every day.





◾️“Where houses are burning and people are dying, there are no soldiers or positions. And it flies here 24 hours a day,” says Natalia





◾️A huge problem that complicates the already difficult life of the inhabitants of Donetsk is the lack of water. Even if water is brought somewhere, people are simply unable to get there due to shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.