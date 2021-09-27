© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prophecy: Pouring out the Bowls of blessings and wrath and the battle
Follow
0
Share
Report
43 views • September 27, 2021
Prophetic word, given on August the 27th around 8:35pm during worship
Speaks about the bowls of prayer and bowls of wrath that the LORD is about the pour out of the wicked.
Also it speaks about the battle on the rock of ages over the sons and daughters of Elohim.
The plan of the wicked will fail and in One moment come to nothing.
Some things are very symbolic and hard to figure out how it will play out.
Please also pay close attention of who is speaking and to whom it is addressed.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-08-27-pdf-download/
Or if you need, buy and license my footages for your video that I have exlusively at Pond5 - https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternative if you need other stuff go over the referaland start shopping https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
The best and easiest anyway is a direct donation - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
Speaks about the bowls of prayer and bowls of wrath that the LORD is about the pour out of the wicked.
Also it speaks about the battle on the rock of ages over the sons and daughters of Elohim.
The plan of the wicked will fail and in One moment come to nothing.
Some things are very symbolic and hard to figure out how it will play out.
Please also pay close attention of who is speaking and to whom it is addressed.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-08-27-pdf-download/
Or if you need, buy and license my footages for your video that I have exlusively at Pond5 - https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternative if you need other stuff go over the referaland start shopping https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
The best and easiest anyway is a direct donation - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.