MV Dali Hitting Key Bridge in Baltimore - Track and Video Analysis
The Prisoner
Published 20 hours ago

Dali Lost Power Outbound from Baltimore

What's Going on With Shipping?

March 26, 2024

In this episode - maritime historian at Campbell University (@campbelledu) and former merchant mariner - discusses the allision between MV Dali and the Baltimore Key Bridge.

Support What's Going on With Shipping via:

Patreon: www.patreon.com/wgowshipping

Mirrored - What is Going on With Shipping?

Thanks to John M for Link

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

