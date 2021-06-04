© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'OK Boomer' Bernie E-Girl Brags About $2 Million Apartment Paid For by SIMPS
Follow
0
Share
Report
221 views • June 04, 2021
The utter state of western masculinity.
Forget socialist hypocrisy, the OK Boomer ‘Tax the Rich’ e-girl bragging about buying a $2 million apartment says more about the utter state of simping and western emasculation.
SUMMIT NEWS: http://summit.news/newsletter
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60b95d3f2c66d06619787f49
Forget socialist hypocrisy, the OK Boomer ‘Tax the Rich’ e-girl bragging about buying a $2 million apartment says more about the utter state of simping and western emasculation.
SUMMIT NEWS: http://summit.news/newsletter
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60b95d3f2c66d06619787f49
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.