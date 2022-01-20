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They want you to think you are ALONE, but there are MILLIONS of us WORLDWIDE
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320 views • January 20, 2022
They want you to think you are ALONE, but there are MILLIONS of us WORLDWIDE [RePost Shane Custom Creation]w
Sources used:
Hi-Rez & Jimmy Levy - Welcome To The Revolution
https://www.roxytube.com/v/CXZFfI
Hi-Rez & Jimmy Levy - This Is A War
https://www.roxytube.com/v/FI5Ou7
Tom MacDonald - Brainwashed [Shane's Edit]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/TPyeTD
Biden’s a BITCH (MESUS - DICTATOR)
https://youtu.be/d0q3vt8vhsI
ENORMOUS Protests Across Australia: Compilation Of Massive Rallies From Perth, Melbourne, Sydney+++
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Australia-protest-11-20:2?r=2aBEf78FCLJx43wub8eHdq7wh6iDfk2c
HUGE Protests Across France Against VaxPass Segregation & Coercion. Paris Protest & Police Violence
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/France-manifs-11-20:5?r=2aBEf78FCLJx43wub8eHdq7wh6iDfk2c
HUGE Protest In Brussels Belgium Against VaxPass Tyranny & Segregation. NO COERCION!
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Brussels-11-21:5?r=2aBEf78FCLJx43wub8eHdq7wh6iDfk2c
HUGE Protest In Zagreb, Croatia Against Mandates, Segregation & Lockdowns
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Zagreb-Croatia-11-20:3?r=2aBEf78FCLJx43wub8eHdq7wh6iDfk2c
Austria's HUGE Uprising For Medical Freedom. NO Mandatory Vax! NO Lockdowns! NO Unvaxxed Jail!
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/austria-protests-11-20:8?r=2aBEf78FCLJx43wub8eHdq7wh6iDfk2c
HUGE Protests In Italy For Medical Freedom And Human Rights. NO GREEN PASS!
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Italy-Protest-11-20:6?r=2aBEf78FCLJx43wub8eHdq7wh6iDfk2c
Sources used:
Hi-Rez & Jimmy Levy - Welcome To The Revolution
https://www.roxytube.com/v/CXZFfI
Hi-Rez & Jimmy Levy - This Is A War
https://www.roxytube.com/v/FI5Ou7
Tom MacDonald - Brainwashed [Shane's Edit]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/TPyeTD
Biden’s a BITCH (MESUS - DICTATOR)
https://youtu.be/d0q3vt8vhsI
ENORMOUS Protests Across Australia: Compilation Of Massive Rallies From Perth, Melbourne, Sydney+++
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Australia-protest-11-20:2?r=2aBEf78FCLJx43wub8eHdq7wh6iDfk2c
HUGE Protests Across France Against VaxPass Segregation & Coercion. Paris Protest & Police Violence
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/France-manifs-11-20:5?r=2aBEf78FCLJx43wub8eHdq7wh6iDfk2c
HUGE Protest In Brussels Belgium Against VaxPass Tyranny & Segregation. NO COERCION!
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Brussels-11-21:5?r=2aBEf78FCLJx43wub8eHdq7wh6iDfk2c
HUGE Protest In Zagreb, Croatia Against Mandates, Segregation & Lockdowns
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Zagreb-Croatia-11-20:3?r=2aBEf78FCLJx43wub8eHdq7wh6iDfk2c
Austria's HUGE Uprising For Medical Freedom. NO Mandatory Vax! NO Lockdowns! NO Unvaxxed Jail!
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/austria-protests-11-20:8?r=2aBEf78FCLJx43wub8eHdq7wh6iDfk2c
HUGE Protests In Italy For Medical Freedom And Human Rights. NO GREEN PASS!
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Italy-Protest-11-20:6?r=2aBEf78FCLJx43wub8eHdq7wh6iDfk2c
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