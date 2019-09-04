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The Huge Cost and Myth of "National Defense" Spending
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8 views • September 04, 2019
The US federal government spends more on military than the next 7 largest spenders combined. And it spends more than the next 144 countries combined as well. Most of this has nothing to do with national defense either.
Path to Liberty: September 3, 2019
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Path to Liberty: September 3, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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