North Gaza Current Situation Markets & Street Tour May 5th
عائلة ابو حمزة
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1cL9wYJdPLw
جوله بأسواق شمال قطاع غزة
A tour of the markets of the northern Gaza Strip
