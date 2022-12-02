Vigilant News 12.2.22: “It’s a Set up” Trump Called in Middle of Ye Dinner, Ye “I love Nazis!”

Vigilant News focuses on current events, politics, and all things that affect our ability to live free and prosperous lives.



“Eternal Vigilance is the price of liberty.”

Hosts: Justin Deschamps & Ryan Delarme

Website https://vigilant.news/

Social Media

https://truthsocial.com/@Justindeschamps

https://truthsocial.com/@ryandelarme

https://truthsocial.com/@vigilantnews

Substack:

Ryan https://undergroundnewswire.substack.com/

Justin https://luxveritatis.substack.com/

Show Notes, Go HERE:

https://vigilant.news/2022/12/vigilant-news-12-2-22-its-a-set-up-trump-called-in-middle-of-ye-dinner-ye-i-love-nazis/

***

PROMOTION: Ascent Nutrition

https://bit.ly/3zxvdS7

Pine Needle Extract

+ Amazing Organic Superfood

+ Supports Brain Health

+ Supports Lung Health

+ Supports Heart Health

+ Supports Hormone Health

Book of the Week

• Shadow Men: An Encyclopedia of Mind Control

https://www.amazon.com/dp/1621377288/ref=cm_sw_r_as_gl_apa_gl_i_QKFWKC8NYWR16T7HT8K3?linkCode=ml2&tag=justinnotary-20\

Psychological operations (PSYOPs) are the preferred method by which shadow men socially engineer the masses' consent on a myriad of important issues. The author provides numerous examples of how social engineers have modified the public's perceptions and attitudes about America's founders, slavery, financial markets, dating and mating customs, self-perception, and a laundry list of other matters people have no idea were socially engineered. The reader will become expert on the character of the men who work in the shadows whose sole reason for living is to control others in service to accumulating wealth and power, of which, they never, ever, have enough. The reader is provided a step-by-step program that promises to strip away shadow men's brainwashing of them and return the reader to his natural state of freedom and happiness.Latest Interviews:

INTERVIEW: Raj Doraisamy, What you can do to Defend Our Elections

https://rumble.com/v1omyug-interview-raj-doraisamy-what-you-can-do-to-defend-our-elections.html

OFFICIAL VIGILANT NEWS WEBSITE:

https://vigilant.news/

• Sign up for our newsletter, and get the news straight to your inbox:

https://bit.ly/VigilantNewsLetter

OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL

https://t.me/vigilantnews

Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/VigilantNews

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DARtlKxgDs2E/

Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stillnessinthestorm