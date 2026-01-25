Rebekah’s Blessing: Jacob & Esau — The Birthright Battle of Her Seed (Part 2)

#Rebekah #JacobAndEsau #Birthright #HebrewWordStudy #Genesis25 #Covenant #BibleStudy #ForsakeTheFoolish #FemaleEquation





Rebekah’s Oracle: Jacob & Esau’s Covenant Battle – Part 2

What if everything you were taught about Jacob being a “deceiver” is built on a bad translation and shallow teaching?





In Part 2 of this series, we go back before Isaac’s tent — into Rebekah’s womb, the war between the twins, and the oracle God entrusted to her alone. Using Hebrew word studies, we expose how the real covenant transfer happened long before the so called “deception.”





In this teaching you’ll see:

• The war in Rebekah’s womb and the oracle: “The elder shall serve the younger”

• Why God spoke to Rebekah, not Isaac — and how that changes the whole story

• The real meaning of Jacob’s name: “heel catcher,” not “deceiver”

• How the Hebrew verbs achaz and yarash reveal Jacob as the covenant heir

• Why Esau’s sale of the birthright was a legal, binding surrender — not Jacob’s scam

• How Rebekah, as a woman, functions in the “female equation” to guard the covenant line





This is not opinion. It’s Scripture, rooted in Hebrew and Greek word studies. Popular teaching has turned Jacob into a villain and Rebekah into a manipulator — but when you actually read the text in its original language, you see God enforcing His own decree, not blessing deception.





If you’re ready to move beyond the shallow and let the text confront what you’ve always heard, you’re in the right place.





WATCH THE SERIES:

Part 1 – The Truth About Rebekah: Why Her ‘Deception’ Was God’s Plan

Part 2 – Rebekah’s Blessing: Jacob & Esau — The Birthright Battle of Her Seed

(You’re watching it now)

Part 3 – Rebekah & the “Stolen Blessing” in Genesis 27 – Covenant Rescue, Not Deception (Part 3)





