Rebekah’s Blessing: Jacob & Esau — The Birthright Battle of Her Seed (Part 2)
Forsake the foolish
Forsake the foolish
17 views • 1 day ago

#Rebekah #JacobAndEsau #Birthright #HebrewWordStudy #Genesis25 #Covenant #BibleStudy #ForsakeTheFoolish #FemaleEquation


Rebekah’s Oracle: Jacob & Esau’s Covenant Battle – Part 2

What if everything you were taught about Jacob being a “deceiver” is built on a bad translation and shallow teaching?


In Part 2 of this series, we go back before Isaac’s tent — into Rebekah’s womb, the war between the twins, and the oracle God entrusted to her alone. Using Hebrew word studies, we expose how the real covenant transfer happened long before the so called “deception.”


In this teaching you’ll see:

• The war in Rebekah’s womb and the oracle: “The elder shall serve the younger”

• Why God spoke to Rebekah, not Isaac — and how that changes the whole story

• The real meaning of Jacob’s name: “heel catcher,” not “deceiver”

• How the Hebrew verbs achaz and yarash reveal Jacob as the covenant heir

• Why Esau’s sale of the birthright was a legal, binding surrender — not Jacob’s scam

• How Rebekah, as a woman, functions in the “female equation” to guard the covenant line


This is not opinion. It’s Scripture, rooted in Hebrew and Greek word studies. Popular teaching has turned Jacob into a villain and Rebekah into a manipulator — but when you actually read the text in its original language, you see God enforcing His own decree, not blessing deception.


If you’re ready to move beyond the shallow and let the text confront what you’ve always heard, you’re in the right place.


WATCH THE SERIES:

Part 1 – The Truth About Rebekah: Why Her ‘Deception’ Was God’s Plan

Part 2 – Rebekah’s Blessing: Jacob & Esau — The Birthright Battle of Her Seed

(You’re watching it now)

Part 3 – Rebekah & the “Stolen Blessing” in Genesis 27 – Covenant Rescue, Not Deception (Part 3)


Subscribe if you’re hungry for biblical truth without fluff — and share this with someone who still thinks God blessed deception in Genesis 27.

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/marlenaelizabeth/home


#Rebekah #JacobAndEsau #Birthright #HebrewWordStudy #Genesis25 #Covenant #BibleStudy #ForsakeTheFoolish #FemaleEquation


🔥 ABOUT FORSAKE THE FOOLISH:

The truth isn't popular. Popular teaching isn't truth. Forsake the foolish exposes false teaching with Scripture through deep Hebrew and Greek word studies. We focus on uncovering the "female equation"—the hidden balance running through the Bible that tradition often obscures.


Keywords
covenantbirthrightrebekahbiblestudyhebrewwordstudyfemaleequationjacobandesaugenesis25
