THE INVADERS - DARK OUTPOST

In California, an alien falls ill on the street and an ambulance is called by a concerned woman. On the way to the hospital the alien keeps repeating "Cavanaugh". The ambulance is overtaken by two other aliens, who kill the medics and retrieve their comrade. David Vincent, on hearing that both medics died of a cerebral hemorrhage, arrives to investigate.

Vincent steals a crucial crystal from the healing machinery, but in an ensuing scuffle, the aliens kill Devin. Vincent runs back to the students' camp, but the aliens catch him and the students and pressure them for the component. Vincent hides the crystal in a truck air-filter where it falls on the ground, shatters, and is mistaken for a piece of broken rock by one of the students who puts it in her handbag. The aliens, disguised as military personnel, take Vincent and students back to the base where they manipulate everyone's minds in another attempt to reacquire the crystal.