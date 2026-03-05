Tesla's Free Energy, the Bond Implosion, and How to Secure Your Retirement Before the Transition

John Michael Chambers is joined by Will Barney and Brandon Clarke for a two-hour masterclass on the forces reshaping the global economy—and the practical steps viewers must take to protect their wealth.





The episode opens with a stunning monologue on Nikola Tesla's suppressed energy patents: over 5,000 classified technologies—zero-point energy, quantum resonance drives, atmospheric harvesters—now being declassified under QFS protocols. Within 12 to 24 months, homes could be powered by devices the size of a carry-on suitcase, drawing limitless energy from the air. The age of the meter is ending.





Will Barney then delivers a 50,000-foot view of the current military and economic landscape:





Iran, Venezuela, Mexico, and Cuba as controlled opposition puppets of the deep state—now being systematically dismantled





The UK and Spain's failed pushback, including Lloyd's of London canceling oil tanker insurance, and Trump's rapid countermove with U.S. Navy escorts





The municipal bond nightmare: Minnesota's autism spending exploding from $1 million to $343 million in six years—fraud exposed, defaults imminent





The silver manipulation exposed: 50 million ounces stood for delivery in March, with registered inventories at COMEX down 50% in six months





Why Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs are now recommending 30% metals allocations while quietly scooping up physical silver themselves





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





