SHaDoWCa7 reads a Bedtime Story ❤ God Is Always Good ❤

This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on October 22, 2016.

Below is her original description:

"I have had many requests to do more videos with Charlie. I was so touched by the beautiful comments left on Charlie's first video from the parents that shared it with their children. I hope this video will be a blessing to you all as well. Thank you for watching, and God bless you!"

"God Is Always Good"

Written by Tama Fortner

Illustrated by Veronica Vasylenko

Read by Destiny Cross

