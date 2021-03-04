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BREAKING FREE OF NEGATIVE MINDSETS and FINDING PEACE OF MIND AGAIN
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21 views • March 04, 2021
Many media channels are filling us with bad news these days. While it does help to stay informed, be aware that bad news can trigger the survival brain, cutting you off from higher thinking capacities. In this episode, we look at 5 ways to break yourself free of those kinds of mindsets, so you can access inner wisdom again.
You may be looping in negativity. Just be aware, that’s blocking your ability to create solutions to your present day challenges, and it’s bad for your immune system. Many of these mindset tools only take a few minutes and train your brain to stay in a high performance state no matter what.
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Topics Covered:
1:30 – How we live our lives in “story form” like a fish lives in water
5:30 - A way to hold this world pandemic from a larger philosophical perspective
12:00 - 5 ways to activate your inner heroic nature to help yourself and others grow
19:00 - Proof that you can change your external reality by changing your interpretations
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LINKS
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FREE BOOK AND AUDIOS: MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints
https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/
FREE VIDEO TUTORIAL: Discover the MindStory Method. Unleash your full potential as a coach. Make a great living, while truly serving people who want to wake up [without having to play by the old rules of the game in business]. https://mindstoryacademy.com/MSC-intro/
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CONNECT ON TELEGRAM
Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram here:
https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
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You may be looping in negativity. Just be aware, that’s blocking your ability to create solutions to your present day challenges, and it’s bad for your immune system. Many of these mindset tools only take a few minutes and train your brain to stay in a high performance state no matter what.
---------------------------------
Topics Covered:
1:30 – How we live our lives in “story form” like a fish lives in water
5:30 - A way to hold this world pandemic from a larger philosophical perspective
12:00 - 5 ways to activate your inner heroic nature to help yourself and others grow
19:00 - Proof that you can change your external reality by changing your interpretations
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
FREE BOOK AND AUDIOS: MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints
https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/
FREE VIDEO TUTORIAL: Discover the MindStory Method. Unleash your full potential as a coach. Make a great living, while truly serving people who want to wake up [without having to play by the old rules of the game in business]. https://mindstoryacademy.com/MSC-intro/
---------------------------------
CONNECT ON TELEGRAM
Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram here:
https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
---------------------------------
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