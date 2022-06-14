EntertheStars: Donald Trump Decoded Again! + Between the MSM Headlines! [12.06.2022]

ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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-> Trump's Umbrella Secret Unlocked, Egyptian Ferrule, AnotherHow many 'Coincidences' does it take before people WAKE UP and can see it is systematic and that thinks are connected?

There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

Links:

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/donald-trump-time-singin-in-the-rain_n_5c9c6915e4b08c450cd16430

https://qz.com/891546/donald-trump-official-signature-trump-takes-a-tediously-long-time-to-sign-his-name/

https://qph.cf2.quoracdn.net/main-qimg-791cbda26d9d4c42f08f1c23e79fc12c

https://assets-labs.hamiltoncompany.com/Images-Knowledge-Base/_1440xAUTO_crop_center-center_none/Syringes_plunger-types_7000-series_annotated.jpg?v=1638313284

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D2t7VRgW0AA2q3o?format=jpg&name=900x900

https://www.dictionary.com/browse/ferr-#:~:text=Ferr%2D%20is%20a%20combining%20form,sider%E2%80%93%2C%20as%20in%20siderite.

https://www.google.com/search?q=the+rain&sxsrf=ALiCzsZQzKGtY8n0QRyPO4qxpwx7tznzvQ:1654986861978&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwj9lJDAuqb4AhVtj2oFHc7YBKIQ_AUoAnoECAIQBA&biw=1366&bih=699&dpr=1

https://www.google.com/search?q=ferrule+word+meaning&oq=ferrule+word+meaning&aqs=chrome..69i57.5047j0j4&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8

https://www.primebusiness.africa/nokia-ceo-says-humans-to-be-implanted-with-6g-chips-set-timeframe/

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/justin-bieber-ramsay-hunt-syndrome-facial-paralysis-212817099.html

https://www.instagram.com/p/CeorE9OjqX9/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_video_watch_again

https://www.yahoo.com/news/every-cancer-patient-enters-remission-174302822.html

https://www.yahoo.com/news/us-lifts-covid-19-test-134430302.html

https://www.yahoo.com/gma/connecticut-woman-dies-rare-tickborne-181859089.html

https://www.insider.com/new-tick-borne-disease-south-and-midwest-heartland-virus-2022-6

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/supply-chain-outlook-severe-195605505.html

https://www.yahoo.com/news/missed-reservation-long-charging-times-152522267.html

https://www.yahoo.com/news/biden-losing-climate-change-193010788.html





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EntertheStars

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