Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Reparations Means Repair - RFK Jr is a White Fool
channel image
Real Free News
58 Subscribers
20 views
Published Yesterday

RFK Jr. is for reparations. And now half of the people who supported you because of your stand on the covid insanity will not support you because of your stand on the reparations scam. Reparations does not mean repair, it means stealing money to get blct votes. RFK Jr., you are a stupid white fool. https://realfreenews.blogspot.com/2023/10/reparations-means-repair-rfk-jr-is.html #rfkjr #reparations #whitefool #whitetrash #racebaiter #stealing #votes ##rfk2024info #covid #covidmandates #covidlies #covidtruth #covidconspiracy #covidinsanity #rfk #rfk24 #rfk2024 #rfkjr24 #rfkjr2024 #RobertFKennedyJr #RobertFKennedyJr24 #RobertFKennedyJr2024 #kennedy24 #kennedy2024 #rfkforpresident #rfk4prez #rfkjrforpresident #rfkjr4prez #2024election #election2024

Keywords
current eventsnewsheadlines

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket