End of Days Sign - Moon Turning Red | False Flag: Occult Holy Days April 8th - 10th

FDR 329, It is a perfect storm of evil facing us. Many people have covered the eclipse as a warning sign to repent. This VCAST will go into the occult seizing this opportunity to burn it down. Plus the signs above are biblical including the moon is turning red and that is an end of days marker. I want to share some stories about the Eclipse that smells ripe for a false flag. Nasa claims the moon is turning blood red and they don’t know why. It should not be rusting. This is an end of days marker:

Acts 2:20 - The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before that great and notable day of the Lord come:

Joel 2:31 - The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the great and the terrible day of the LORD come.

Revelation 6:12-14 - And I beheld when he had opened the sixth seal, and, lo, there was a great earthquake; and the sun became black as sackcloth of hair, and the moon became as blood; (Read More...)

Matthew 24:29 - Immediately after the tribulation of those days shall the sun be darkened, and the moon shall not give her light, and the stars shall fall from heaven, and the powers of the heavens shall be shaken:

April 8th Eclipse

Serpent Deity named for missile or rockets targeting the moon. The space agency’s project, Atmospheric Perturbations Around The Eclipse Path, will investigate how that drop in sunlight and temperature affects Earth’s upper atmosphere. APEP is named after the serpent deity from ancient Egyptian mythology, nemesis of the sun deity Ra, according to NASA. Forbes

MSN is warning people to stock up, cell phones might be down, and travel. Why? They need us in fear. Former occultist follower of Aleister Crowley explain that he used to belong to the OTO and the “Thelema Society,” as Crowley’s followers do. And he wanted to warn Christians that April 8-10 every year is Crowley’s proclaimed ritual days when they perform satanic rituals worldwide. Now, with the solar eclipse happening on the same day, April 8th, we have an influx of Crowley’s followers using these three sacred days to do their rituals in combination with the eclipse, which they view as a chance to channel deeper demonic powers from. The combination of Crowley’s yearly ritual dates of April 8-10, plus the solar eclipse at the same time, is extremely significant in the world of the occult. So I looked into this claim, and sure enough the warning is legit… “The official holy days of Thelema are set forth in The Book of the Law, Chapter II, v. 36-41 and include the Feast for the Three Days of the Writing of the Book of the Law…. April 8, 9th, & 10th.” (From the Ordo Templi Orientis website) -Source: WarmomgHisPeople2

Many noticed the X on the USA from the 2017 eclipse. Aleister Crowley — a prominent esotericist and ceremonial magician of the early 20th-century — associated the letter X with various aspects of his philosophical and mystical system, including, when placed within a circle, he associated the letter X with the “Mark of the Beast.” Is this why we are seeing X everywhere like disease X / Twitter is X?

A comet named the devil has come around at the same time as the eclipse. Last, we talk about the nano tech in us that can be activated with a frequency to make it look like ebola etc. Is this a false flag waiting to happen so the WHO can take control of the world via pharma witchcraft?