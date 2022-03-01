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Dr Vanessa Schmidt-Kruger - Not a Novel Virus Nor Were Vaccines Needed
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151 views • March 01, 2022
This is a clip from Day 4 of the Grand Jury of Public Opinion
Something more to note, the inoculations cannot work on the nose/Throat entry points
Credit The Grand Jury for Public Opinion and The German Corona Investigative Committee
https://grand-jury.net
Something more to note, the inoculations cannot work on the nose/Throat entry points
Credit The Grand Jury for Public Opinion and The German Corona Investigative Committee
https://grand-jury.net
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