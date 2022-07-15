Situation Update, July 15, 2022 - You will EAT CRICKETS and DRINK PEE on a floating prison barge

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A massive prison barge is currently floating in the East River of South Bronx, near NYC. The barge holds 800 prisoners who are being subjected to chemical assaults, vaccine medical experiments, “enhanced restraints” and other forms of illegal torture and incarceration.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-07-15-police-state-future-eat-crickets-and-drink-pee-on-a-floating-prison-barge.html
0:00 Action
13:30 Horror Story
26:22 Power Grid Failure
38:45 Transportation Collapse
43:35 Politics
57:25 Abortions
1:09:25 Insect CRICKETS
1:15:53 Floating Prison Barge
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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