BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵Tom says my games are over
wolfburg
wolfburg
26 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 1 day ago

[Intro]  
Damn… just got that text from Tom  
July 31st, that’s the final date they set  
No, not long, baby, I’m thinkin’ about leavin’  
Sheriff coming August 1st for everything I get  

[Verse]  
Got to move the Mori now, got to move all of the product  
No, not long, baby, I’m thinkin’ about leavin’  
LCB listed Rainbow Haze, they gonna burn the whole damn lot, yeah  
I’m out the thing, like the window, to flip and then come clean  

I’m gonna feel it more, baby, it’s been a long day  
I’m gonna feel it more, baby, it’s been a long day  
Well if you’d just stay at home, mama, and girly you’ll stay  
While I’m packin’ all this heat before they take it all away  

[Pre-Chorus]  
In a minute, I think I’m gonna leave  
Ain’t gonna lie, mama, I think I’m gonna leave  
That’s the thing, like the window, open up and then come clean  
July 31st, that’s the final date they set  
Sheriff coming August 1st and I ain’t ready yet  

[Chorus]  
Tom says my games are over  
He said my games are over  
No, not long, baby, I’m thinkin’ about leavin’  
Tom says my games are over  
He said my games are over (yeah)  

[Bridge / Break]  
I’m gonna feel it more, baby, it’s been a long day  
Damn, just got that text from Tom, they takin’ it all away  
Got to move the Mori now, got to move all of the product  
Open up the window, flip it quick, then we come clean, we come clean  

[Final Hook]  
In a minute, I think I’m gonna leave  
No, not long, baby, I’m thinkin’ about leavin’  
Tom says my games are over  
He said my games are over (yeah)  
I’m out the thing, like the window  
Open up and then come clean, then come clean  
Tom says my games are over… over… over…

Keywords
collapse amidst a smokydark sky filled with real industrial pollution in the foregrounda digital chain or grid overlay partially covers a landscape of seizedbarren farmland
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
$175 Billion in limbo: Supreme Court ruling triggers tariff refund mystery and fresh trade chaos

$175 Billion in limbo: Supreme Court ruling triggers tariff refund mystery and fresh trade chaos

Willow Tohi
Judges rule 4,400+ times that Trump administration illegally detained immigrants

Judges rule 4,400+ times that Trump administration illegally detained immigrants

Laura Harris
U.S. imports from Taiwan surpass goods from China for the first time in decades

U.S. imports from Taiwan surpass goods from China for the first time in decades

Laura Harris
Trump imposes new 10% global tariff after Supreme Court strikes down emergency powers

Trump imposes new 10% global tariff after Supreme Court strikes down emergency powers

Kevin Hughes
DOT removes 550 CDL training providers in nationwide crackdown

DOT removes 550 CDL training providers in nationwide crackdown

Laura Harris
Meta&#8217;s controversial AI patent: Keeping the dead &#8220;ALIVE&#8221; on social media

Meta’s controversial AI patent: Keeping the dead “ALIVE” on social media

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy