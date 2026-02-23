© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Intro]
Damn… just got that text from Tom
July 31st, that’s the final date they set
No, not long, baby, I’m thinkin’ about leavin’
Sheriff coming August 1st for everything I get
[Verse]
Got to move the Mori now, got to move all of the product
No, not long, baby, I’m thinkin’ about leavin’
LCB listed Rainbow Haze, they gonna burn the whole damn lot, yeah
I’m out the thing, like the window, to flip and then come clean
I’m gonna feel it more, baby, it’s been a long day
I’m gonna feel it more, baby, it’s been a long day
Well if you’d just stay at home, mama, and girly you’ll stay
While I’m packin’ all this heat before they take it all away
[Pre-Chorus]
In a minute, I think I’m gonna leave
Ain’t gonna lie, mama, I think I’m gonna leave
That’s the thing, like the window, open up and then come clean
July 31st, that’s the final date they set
Sheriff coming August 1st and I ain’t ready yet
[Chorus]
Tom says my games are over
He said my games are over
No, not long, baby, I’m thinkin’ about leavin’
Tom says my games are over
He said my games are over (yeah)
[Bridge / Break]
I’m gonna feel it more, baby, it’s been a long day
Damn, just got that text from Tom, they takin’ it all away
Got to move the Mori now, got to move all of the product
Open up the window, flip it quick, then we come clean, we come clean
[Final Hook]
In a minute, I think I’m gonna leave
No, not long, baby, I’m thinkin’ about leavin’
Tom says my games are over
He said my games are over (yeah)
I’m out the thing, like the window
Open up and then come clean, then come clean
Tom says my games are over… over… over…