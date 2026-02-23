[Intro]

Damn… just got that text from Tom

July 31st, that’s the final date they set

No, not long, baby, I’m thinkin’ about leavin’

Sheriff coming August 1st for everything I get



[Verse]

Got to move the Mori now, got to move all of the product

No, not long, baby, I’m thinkin’ about leavin’

LCB listed Rainbow Haze, they gonna burn the whole damn lot, yeah

I’m out the thing, like the window, to flip and then come clean



I’m gonna feel it more, baby, it’s been a long day

I’m gonna feel it more, baby, it’s been a long day

Well if you’d just stay at home, mama, and girly you’ll stay

While I’m packin’ all this heat before they take it all away



[Pre-Chorus]

In a minute, I think I’m gonna leave

Ain’t gonna lie, mama, I think I’m gonna leave

That’s the thing, like the window, open up and then come clean

July 31st, that’s the final date they set

Sheriff coming August 1st and I ain’t ready yet



[Chorus]

Tom says my games are over

He said my games are over

No, not long, baby, I’m thinkin’ about leavin’

Tom says my games are over

He said my games are over (yeah)



[Bridge / Break]

I’m gonna feel it more, baby, it’s been a long day

Damn, just got that text from Tom, they takin’ it all away

Got to move the Mori now, got to move all of the product

Open up the window, flip it quick, then we come clean, we come clean



[Final Hook]

In a minute, I think I’m gonna leave

No, not long, baby, I’m thinkin’ about leavin’

Tom says my games are over

He said my games are over (yeah)

I’m out the thing, like the window

Open up and then come clean, then come clean

Tom says my games are over… over… over…

