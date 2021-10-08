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Breaking: First Video of Animal/Human Hybrid Released? Click HERE For Exclusive Live Feed – FULL SHOW 10/7/21
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1667 views • October 08, 2021
MIT confirms human-pig hybrids are being born on farms across the United States. Remember, four months ago the US Senate refused to pass a law banning the ongoing practice of thousands of different types of human-animal hybrid. Tune in NOW to find the true horror of the scientific dictatorship.
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