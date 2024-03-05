Date Unknown. Destruction of the HIMARS MLRS of the Ukrainian Armed Forces by a missile strike in the Lugansk-Donetsk direction
This is one of the first confirmations of the destruction of HIMARS. The crew was liquidated along with the complex.
A $2 Million dollar Russian Iskander-M missile wipes out x2 American HIMARS missile system worth $4.5 Million each
A clear as day piece of footage of a US supplied HIMARS being destroyed by an Iskander missile on Lugansk/Donetsk axis, presumably therefore destroyed by missile troops of the Western Military District
