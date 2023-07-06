Create New Account
A Russian Paratrooper in a Small Arms Battle - Single-Handedly Stormed an Enemy Stronghold
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
933 Subscribers
188 views
Published Yesterday

💥A paratrooper single-handedly stormed an enemy stronghold

A soldier of the Ivanovo Airborne Division in a small arms battle killed two Ukrainian fighters, after which he tried to inspect an enemy dugout and received a machine gun shot to his bulletproof vest. The third Nazi was also defeated by machine gun fire.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

