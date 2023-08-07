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@MarcoPolo501c3 released a 630-page "Report on the Biden Laptop" that documents 459 crimes committed by the Bidens & their associates.
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
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34 views • August 07, 2023

@MarcoPolo501c3 "We reached out to every single pimp, hooker, drug dealer, and business partner on Hunter Biden's laptop...

We put all of his emails and photos online... You have FARA violations, money laundering, sex trafficking, and conspiracy to commit bribery...

Not one email has proven to be false... We put all of the metadata out there... When you go through the emails, they clearly show how the Bidens were an agent for a foreign principal...

Hunter was on the hook for Joe Biden's living expenses... There was a joint bank account between Hunter Biden, Eric Schwerin, and Joe Biden... Emails prove it.

Pg. 199, in the subsection under business-related crimes on unreported income and gifts... It goes through emails of how Eric Schwerin and Hunter Biden shared a joint account to pay Joe Biden's bills:

-$2,600 to a contractor
-$1475 to a painter
-$1239 for air conditioning


Hunter was the bagman. His business model was FARA violations... 

Joe isn't listed on official documents, but Hunter pays his living expenses, house payments, and everything else...

Hunter's business paid for Joe's second iPhone. His burner phone... That phone was exclusively for Hunter and Joe...

The Secret Service didn't harden the phone. It was a clear national security risk. It was probably bugged by multiple Five Eyes countries...

It's tax fraud because you got money going to Joe every single year without declaring it as a gift... It is FARA violations, and because it's FARA violations, it's money laundering. 

Again, this is all laid out through emails, text messages, WhatsApp messages, pictures, screenshots, audio recordings, and videos... Joe Biden got the money through house payments and joint bank accounts... 

The report is free to read online... We go through all the sex-related crimes. There are 191... They'll see the correspondence, the pictures of the sex act (genitalia redacted), and the mode of transportation that Hunter paid for the women. 

You literally see the blurred-out footjob next to the airplane ticket in the report. There is no conjecture or extrapolation...

Uber receipts... Amtrak receipts... Airfare receipts.

Hunter blew through a million dollars on hookers and blow in 11 months. At the end of 2018, he asked Joe for a $75k wire so he could check into rehab. The very next day, he's wiring $10,000 to a Russian pimp...

On May 24, 2018, Hunter mistakenly paid a Russian pimp $25,000, and a Secret Service agent got calls about Hunter using Joe's account for the payment. 

So, Joe Biden's bank account was used to pay a Russian pimp... We have the Wells Fargo email receipts...

The dossier in total details 459 violations of state and federal laws and regulations... The drug-related crimes are included because Joe Biden was the lead architect of the mandatory minimums for crack cocaine... 

The very narcotic that Joe instituted mandatory minimums for was the narcotic that his son abused... At the height of irony, Hunter did the very type of cocaine that Joe Biden put minorities in prison for a mandatory minimum of 5 years...

We have 20 separate drug deals of crack cocaine with the U.S. President's son. We put the name and number of the drug dealer...

In certain cases, the drug dealer was prosecuted, and Hunter wasn't... This is the epitome of unequal application of the law.

------

Thank you 


@thevivafrei

 for having Garrett on your podcast.
Keywords
joe bidenhunter bidenbiden crime familyhunter biden laptop630 page report on biden laptop459 crimes committed by the bidens and their associates
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