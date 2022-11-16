Create New Account
Dr. McCulloh Confirms Link Between COVID-19 Vaccine and Mass Deaths by Going Through the Bradford Hill Principle of Causation
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 13 days ago
https://gnews.org/articles/520326

Summary：11/12/2022 Dr. Peter McCullough: The epidemiological construct that we have to go through is called the Bradford Hill tenets of causality. The results show that the vaccines are causing large numbers of deaths.

