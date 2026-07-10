🚧 THE SANDY HOOK SCENARIO NEVER SEEMS TO GO AWAY, BUT WHY?

this is a video I am doing before I finished a documentary cuz I am still working on it. I'm wondering if I should even post it online. I realize this is a very sensitive subject for America. because so many feelings are involved, it makes it hard to face the truth. The serpent has pulled off his best con job with the Sandy Hook experience. what has been going on since 2012 has increasingly gotten worse and worse. instead of getting better! is there an answer as to why the shootings just don't seem to stop. Even though many try their hardest to fight against it. somebody is causing it. this video is not to offend anyone. especially the documentary but I have to say it like it is in order to get the word of our testimony before the throne of Yahweh correct. The serpent will continue until he is overcome. so this is sort of a precursor to my forthcoming documentary





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Kenneth -vance-12