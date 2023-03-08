Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
El amor es mas grande que yo - Punteopicadita - Binomio de Oro
25 views
channel image
GuitarraVallenata
Published 16 hours ago |

Un avance del punteo-tutorial que me pidieron.


Tema: El amor es mas grande que yo

Autor: Ivan Ovalle

Interpreta: Binomio de Oro

🔗 Listas automáticas:


☑ GuitarraVallenata Puntera

https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=6b27bee9-a25a-475c-b09d-181e822d0364


☑ Tecnicas para puntear:


☑ GuitarraVallenata Experimental

https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=42953bac-11a8-41e6-a0fd-d7776879da8d


📨 Contacto: director @ guitarravallenata.org

🏡 Sitio oficial: https://guitarravallenata.org


👣 Pasos a seguir para mostrar aprecio a mi contenido:


👁 viendo mis vídeos de principio a fin

📣 dejando tu comentario;

👉 dejandome saber porqué gustó/disgustó;

🗣 y compartiéndolo con tus redes sociales.



#GuitarraVallenata #Vallenato #Valledupar #Guacharaca #Colombia

Keywords
colombiavallenatoguacharacavalleduparguitarravallenata

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket