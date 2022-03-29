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Tracking Gold & Banning Food Exports Globally
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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287 views • March 29, 2022
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)

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We are now at the 11th country restricting food exports to tackle run away food inflation and shortages. Gas prices and inflation sending the masses to silver and gold, but the World Gold Council wants to track and trace all gold. Can you prepare acorns for an edible food ?


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