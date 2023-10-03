When will Americans learn to wake up.

In this Weeks Episode of the Redneck Rabbi Spot I talk about how both parties love keeping it’s Citizen Docile so we don’t riot against them. I also talk about the Lord Yeshua HaMashiach or Jesus the Christ as well concerning somethings.
