LILLIAN MCDERMOTT, THE SOLUTION? WE NEED TO WAKE UP!

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So much is happening in the world that sometimes it is difficult to stay focused on what we truly want. As we approach the New Truths Series: I AM the SOLUTION virtual weekend workshop, 4/16-4/18, I am more convinced that taking ownership for our lives through rewriting the program in our mind, heart, and spirit, will help with the complicated times that lie ahead. Even if your life is perfect, or if there are some things that need tweaking, this 15-hour weekend workshop will help you learn, discover, or remember what is most important for you, to live the life you desire.
Workshop Details:
Friday, April 16: 6 pm to 9 pm
Saturday, April 17: 12 pm to 6 pm
Sunday, April 18: 12 pm to 6 pm
(All times are Eastern Time)
This workshop will be conducted Virtually on Zoom
TO REGISTER, GO TO: https://www.lillianmcdermott.com/i-am-the-solution-workshop/
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE ON BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/IOsl2aBNVqL6/
** Want some FREE GIFTS? Then please subscribe to https://www.lillianmcdermott.com/! Once you subscribe, I will send you my “90 Day Challenge to Self-Love” eBook and each day, The Lillian McDermott Radio Show/Classroom will automatically be sent to your email account… Let’s continue to grow together! **