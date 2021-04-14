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LILLIAN MCDERMOTT, THE SOLUTION? WE NEED TO WAKE UP!
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10 views • April 14, 2021
Lillian McDermott Radio Show/Classroom




So much is happening in the world that sometimes it is difficult to stay focused on what we truly want. As we approach the New Truths Series: I AM the SOLUTION virtual weekend workshop, 4/16-4/18, I am more convinced that taking ownership for our lives through rewriting the program in our mind, heart, and spirit, will help with the complicated times that lie ahead. Even if your life is perfect, or if there are some things that need tweaking, this 15-hour weekend workshop will help you learn, discover, or remember what is most important for you, to live the life you desire.

Workshop Details:
Friday, April 16: 6 pm to 9 pm
Saturday, April 17: 12 pm to 6 pm
Sunday, April 18: 12 pm to 6 pm
(All times are Eastern Time)
This workshop will be conducted Virtually on Zoom

TO REGISTER, GO TO: https://www.lillianmcdermott.com/i-am-the-solution-workshop/

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE ON BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/IOsl2aBNVqL6/

** Want some FREE GIFTS? Then please subscribe to https://www.lillianmcdermott.com/! Once you subscribe, I will send you my “90 Day Challenge to Self-Love” eBook and each day, The Lillian McDermott Radio Show/Classroom will automatically be sent to your email account… Let’s continue to grow together! **
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy