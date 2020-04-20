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JFK JR EXP0SES b1LL hATE$ AG3NDA & P1ZZAG@TE
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131 views • April 20, 2020
Through his George Magazine, John Kennedy, Jr., cleverly unmasked and exposed the corruption and evil of this world; but in the end, was he just another number in the Clinton body count...or did he outfoxed the fascist globalist sellouts on all sides, like the Bushes [Scherffs] and Clintons?
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/OKbfhrWGdAVH/
2. https://videos.utahgunexchange.....com/watch/YNopnvCj9
JFK JR GEORGE MAGAZINE EXPOSING TRUTH 01:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/fxs6HAn4Ab3Y/
2. https://videos.utahgunexchange.....com/watch/6XsOFbC1E
JFK JR GEORGE MAGAZINE EXPOSING TRUTH 02:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/3nyPMnxYYGSe/
2. https://videos.utahgunexchange.....com/watch/L2Coh4dSA
JFK JR GEORGE MAGAZINE EXPOSING TRUTH 03:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/x4xJHtoShX5A/
2. https://videos.utahgunexchange.....com/watch/aldVcELDN
JFK JR GEORGE MAGAZINE EXPOSING TRUTH 04:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/jjqQa1MEoGxL/
2. https://videos.utahgunexchange.....com/watch/eu8Tu17B8
JFK JR GEORGE MAGAZINE EXPOSING TRUTH 05:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/OKbfhrWGdAVH/
2. https://videos.utahgunexchange.....com/watch/YNopnvCj9
JFK JR GEORGE MAGAZINE EXPOSING TRUTH 06:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/AMugtEHBtk3x/
2. https://videos.utahgunexchange.....com/watch/ANU52LjmB
3. https://drop.space/v/T3GUma
Many international secret service agencies came to the same conclusion that President John F Kennedy was assassinated with the complicity of his former Vice President, Lyndon B Johnson, who was also a member of the Ku Klux Klan in Texas, according to recent declassified JFK files; And people also agree that the failed assassination attempt of President Ronald Reagan was orchestrated by his former Vice President, George H W Bush and his rogue connections within the CIA, the same George H W Bush who was in the CIA and was present at the time during the Kennedy assassination in Dallas.
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/OKbfhrWGdAVH/
2. https://videos.utahgunexchange.....com/watch/YNopnvCj9
JFK JR GEORGE MAGAZINE EXPOSING TRUTH 01:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/fxs6HAn4Ab3Y/
2. https://videos.utahgunexchange.....com/watch/6XsOFbC1E
JFK JR GEORGE MAGAZINE EXPOSING TRUTH 02:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/3nyPMnxYYGSe/
2. https://videos.utahgunexchange.....com/watch/L2Coh4dSA
JFK JR GEORGE MAGAZINE EXPOSING TRUTH 03:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/x4xJHtoShX5A/
2. https://videos.utahgunexchange.....com/watch/aldVcELDN
JFK JR GEORGE MAGAZINE EXPOSING TRUTH 04:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/jjqQa1MEoGxL/
2. https://videos.utahgunexchange.....com/watch/eu8Tu17B8
JFK JR GEORGE MAGAZINE EXPOSING TRUTH 05:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/OKbfhrWGdAVH/
2. https://videos.utahgunexchange.....com/watch/YNopnvCj9
JFK JR GEORGE MAGAZINE EXPOSING TRUTH 06:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/AMugtEHBtk3x/
2. https://videos.utahgunexchange.....com/watch/ANU52LjmB
3. https://drop.space/v/T3GUma
Many international secret service agencies came to the same conclusion that President John F Kennedy was assassinated with the complicity of his former Vice President, Lyndon B Johnson, who was also a member of the Ku Klux Klan in Texas, according to recent declassified JFK files; And people also agree that the failed assassination attempt of President Ronald Reagan was orchestrated by his former Vice President, George H W Bush and his rogue connections within the CIA, the same George H W Bush who was in the CIA and was present at the time during the Kennedy assassination in Dallas.
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