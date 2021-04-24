Visions of the Future

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/future/
So what do the elitists have in store for humanity? You don't need a crystal ball, you just need to read their own writings and watch their propaganda videos. Join James on this edition of The Corbett Report podcast as he takes a tour through the future to see the world that the globalists are seeking to create.