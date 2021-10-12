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Save The Children Part 3
Sherri Lynn
Sherri Lynn
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21 views • October 12, 2021
The Vision / Host: Sherri Lynn
https://sherrilynn.com

Proverbs 6:22 - 6:23
Now viewing scripture range from the book of Proverbs chapter 6:22 through chapter 6:23...
Proverbs Chapter 6

22. When thou goest, it shall lead thee; when thou sleepest, it shall keep thee; and when thou awakest, it shall talk with thee.

23. For the commandment is a lamp; and the law is light; and reproofs of instruction are the way of life:

Matthew 4:8 - 4:11
8. Again, the devil taketh him up into an exceeding high mountain, and sheweth him all the kingdoms of the world, and the glory of them;

9. And saith unto him, All these things will I give thee, if thou wilt fall down and worship me.

10. Then saith Jesus unto him, Get thee hence, Satan: for it is written, Thou shalt worship the Lord thy God, and him only shalt thou serve.

11. Then the devil leaveth him, and, behold, angels came and ministered unto him.

Ephesians Chapter 5
16. Redeeming the time, because the days are evil.

17. Wherefore be ye not unwise, but understanding what the will of the Lord is.

18. And be not drunk with wine, wherein is excess; but be filled with the Spirit;

Hosea 4:6
“My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children.”

King James Version (KJV)

Titus Chapter 2
11. For the grace of God that bringeth salvation hath appeared to all men,

12. Teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly, in this present world;

13. Looking for that blessed hope, and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Saviour Jesus Christ;

14. Who gave himself for us, that he might redeem us from all iniquity, and purify unto himself a peculiar people, zealous of good works.

My Music and videos of me are mine / I didn't make these short videos, I share them from Telegram and include them with my videos to get the word out to others that may not have it. I don't own the copy rights to them but they tell us to share them.

Saints in Christ Jesus, we must stand in Jesus name and say no more! Start sharing the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ. We need to lead others to Christ. “For God so loved the world, that He gave us His only begotten Son (Jesus) that who so ever believe in Him (Jesus) will have eternal life!” We Praise you Lord, In Thanksgiving we Praise You!
May God Bless You All and Keep You Safe in Jesus Name… Amen! Thank You All in Christ Jesus and Blessings!

My Page / https://sherrilynn.com Pray With Me!

Shop My CBD Health Store / https://mycbdhealth.com

God Bless All, Please Pray for The Children!

Sherri Lynn
Keywords
alienstruthdemonscreaturesgovernment corruptionvaxpedo gatesave the childrentrump won
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