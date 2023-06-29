Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: The SWARM - the Elites - Want YOU to Die Young: FDA & NMN Case Study.
114 views
•
Published 17 hours ago
•
Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD
Streamed live 6/29/2023
Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: The SWARM - the Elites - Want YOU to Die Young: NMN Case Study. In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President, shares how the elites - the SWARM - academia and GOVT are working together to make sure that YOU - every day hardworking people - Die Young using the case study of the nutrient NMN. Volunteer or Donate at https://Shiva4President.com You are invited to attend an OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST. RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION. Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation. Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution. To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com to become a Warrior-Scholar. Be the Light! Dr.SHIVA e: [email protected] w: https://vashiva.com w: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com w: https://Shiva4President.com Twitter: @va_shiva Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayy... YouTube: / @drvashiva Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu... Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvashiva
Keywords
fdarfk jrswarmsupplementdr shivadie youngdavid sinclairnmn case study
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos