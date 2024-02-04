The Unimaginable Sacrifice By Israel’s First Responders on October 7th

Posted 4February2024 Living Lchaim:
On October 7th, Eli Beer was notified that something terrible was occurring in the South of Israel.
Eli headed to United Hatzalah’s command center while his wife, a volunteer, headed to the South.
He said goodbye to his wife…not knowing how the day would unfold.
Here’s the unimaginable sacrifice Israel’s first responders had to make on October 7th:
United Hatzalah’ and Magen David Adom are Israel's Emergency medical services
