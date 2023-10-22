Truth and Righteousness

Human efforts will not work in the fight against the god of this world. There is only soo much we can do. We will lose our soul in the process. God must see us using Him above all else.
sorry about the audio, I figured after recording, it must be the Blutooth that was on that made it too loud or not sounding as I would want.
