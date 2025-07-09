BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Panorama of night arrivals in Lutsk, Ukraine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1287 followers
59 views • 1 day ago

Panorama of night arrivals in Lutsk.

The footage shows the work of Ukrainian mobile air defense groups on the Geraniums, and at 0:27 you can see the strike of an X-101 cruise missile with a cluster warhead and estimate the area of ​​its destruction.

Adding: 

💥🇺🇦 Kinzhal missiles hit an enemy facility in Lutsk, and cruise missiles fly toward western Ukraine.

💥 Lutsk got attacked by three missiles and 11 Gerans.

💥The Kinzhal flew over Kiev and headed toward Lutsk; a loud explosion was reported in the city.

🚀 Missiles cross the Kremenchug Reservoir, heading southwest.

🚀 Two cruise missiles in the Poltava region are heading for the Cherkassy region.

Adding: 

Ukrainian Official Calls for Forced Labor for Citizens Supporting Strikes on Draft Centers

Igor Shvaika, former MP from the ultra-nationalist Svoboda party and now deputy head of the 4th Territorial Defense Recruitment Center, has called for Ukrainians who support Russian strikes on military enlistment offices to be used as forced labor in frontline towns.

According to Shvaika, these individuals hold "anti-Ukrainian and anti-state" views and should be punished by being sent to clean up rubble and carry out other tasks near the combat zone.

This echoes earlier remarks by ex-military figure Diky, who stated that such citizens should be charged with treason.

🔴 @DDGeopolitics

