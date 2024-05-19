Fauci speaking in 2023 about the "Next Pandemic"

Anthony Fauci, speaking in April 2023: "If we really want to prevent the next pandemic—and there will be one—there will absolutely be an outbreak of another pandemic. It may be next year."



Source @RealWideAwakeMedia





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/