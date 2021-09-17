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FULL SHOW: Total Clown World: Vaccinated Woman Dies and Family Blames Unvaccinated For Her Death
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111 views • September 17, 2021
The lies the vaccine cults tell themselves continue to get more outrageous as vaccinated people are dying and blaming the unvaccinated for the death. The images coming out of the Southern Border continue to get more unbelievable as tens of thousands gather to get in and some just bum rush the borderline. Alex Jones joins in-studio to discuss the latest attacks against him by Howard Stern and to comment on the Nicki Minaj phenomenon standing up to the establishment and their vaccine cult. You won’t believe the latest Joe Biden plagiarism, then again, maybe you will.
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