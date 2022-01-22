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Hunyuan 24 Opening form
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21 views • January 22, 2022
This is the opening posture for the Hunyuan 24 form. I will be covering each form in a separate video. This series will be covering mainly choreography. We won't get into applications or details of dantien rotation etc, in this series.
https://linktr.ee/Menith
https://linktr.ee/Menith
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